2022 Frisco Roughriders final regular season pitching stats

As we continue our review of the minor league squads whose regular seasons have wrapped up, today we take a look at the pitchers for the AA Frisco Roughriders.

Here’s the final numbers:

There’s a lot going on here. The three pitchers who got the most innings for Frisco — Cody Bradford, Jack Leiter, and Avery Weems — all had underwhelming numbers.

Leiter, as has been discussed at length, struggled with his command all year, particularly his command of his fastball. There were spurts where he looked great, and spurts where he couldn’t throw strikes, or would throw way-too-hittable strikes. He needs to improve, and hopefully we will see that improvement in 2023.

Cody Bradford had an up-and-down year, having major issues early on, but improving as the year went on. The 24 year old out of Baylor is Rule 5 eligible for the first time this offseason, but I’m guessing he won’t be added to the 40 man roster.

Avery Weems, a 25 year old lefty who came over from the White Sox in the Lance Lynn trade, also had an awful start to the season, but was much better in the second half. Weems missed bats but was homer-prone when his command was off, a problem that bedeviled him in Hickory as well. Weems is also Rule 5 eligible — he and Bradford were both 6th round picks in 2019 — and, like Bradford, seems unlikely to be protected.

Owen White was impressive before a sore shoulder shut him down for the season. If White is healthy, he could end up pitching in Arlington in 2023.

Antoine Kelly came over in the Matt Bush trade and struggled to throw strikes. He’s another 2019 college draftee who is Rule 5 eligible this offseason.