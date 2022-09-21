Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Tony Beasley says that he can’t just run out lineups full of prospects because he owes it to contending teams to field a competitive squad.

Levi Weaver evaluates the internal candidates to add to next year’s starting rotation, and observes that these guys give up a lot of walks.

Corey Seager has struggled since Woodward’s firing and hasn’t met his own lofty expectations for the season.

The RoughRiders overcame a rough start by Jack Leiter to win game 1 of their playoff series against the San Antonio Missions.

Last night, the Rangers turned a 5-4-3 triple play for their second triple play of the season, with Josh Jung noting that it’s the first time he’s ever turned a triple play at any level of baseball.