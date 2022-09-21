 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas Rangers lineup for September 21, 2022

The Rangers and the Angels, again

By Adam J. Morris
Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for September 21, 2022 against the Los Angeles Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Tucker Davidson for the Angels.

Texas is playing a game again today, and once again it is against the Angels. If you were guessing it was at the Shed, you’d be right. Sam Huff is playing, as is Josh Smith, just in case you were curious.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

Huff — C

Smith — LF

Thompson — RF

7:05 p.m. Central start time

