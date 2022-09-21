Texas Rangers lineup for September 21, 2022 against the Los Angeles Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Tucker Davidson for the Angels.

Texas is playing a game again today, and once again it is against the Angels. If you were guessing it was at the Shed, you’d be right. Sam Huff is playing, as is Josh Smith, just in case you were curious.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

Huff — C

Smith — LF

Thompson — RF

7:05 p.m. Central start time