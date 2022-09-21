64-84 - Rangers break through for 7-2 victory over Angels

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Anaheim Angels scored two runs.

Dane Dunning did what Dane Dunning does, by which I mean he allowed first inning runs. But then Dane Dunning did what Dane Dunning hasn’t done enough of in what was supposed to be a rotation-securing season for him, by which I mean he didn’t allow any further runs to give the Rangers an opportunity to come back and grab a win.

Overall, Dunning went five innings but importantly only walked one batter while striking out eight. After the bullpen — and the bats — finished the job, the victory sets up a rubber match tomorrow.

Player of the Game: Josh Smith smacked his first big boy, ball-over-the-fence home run of his big league career.

Up Next: The series finale between these Rangers and those Angels will see LHP Martin Perez take the mound for Texas opposite RHP Michael Lorenzen for Anaheim.

First pitch for Thursday afternoon’s series finale from The Shed is scheduled for 1:05 pm CDT.