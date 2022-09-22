Minor league update for 9/21/22

Kolby Allard started for the Round Rock Express and pitched well, striking out seven in 6.2 IP, walking one, giving up five hits (including a solo home run) and allowing two runs to score. A.J. Alexy threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Jake Latz started the ninth and retired one batter, giving up a run before being lifted with the bases loaded in favor of Nick Snyder. Snyder gave up an 0-2 walkoff grand slam to the one batter he faced.

Ezequiel Duran was five for five with a double, a stolen base and a pair of home runs.

