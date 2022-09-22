 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor league update for 9/21/22

Just one game on Wednesday

By Adam J. Morris
Kolby Allard started for the Round Rock Express and pitched well, striking out seven in 6.2 IP, walking one, giving up five hits (including a solo home run) and allowing two runs to score. A.J. Alexy threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Jake Latz started the ninth and retired one batter, giving up a run before being lifted with the bases loaded in favor of Nick Snyder. Snyder gave up an 0-2 walkoff grand slam to the one batter he faced.

Ezequiel Duran was five for five with a double, a stolen base and a pair of home runs.

Round Rock box score

