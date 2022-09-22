Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson’s notes column discusses how signing a third catcher will result in more playing time for Sam Huff and Jonah Heim and what Leody Taveras is doing to turn around his recent slump.

Jamey Newberg observes that the Rangers’ farm system is more highly regarded than it has been in years, and identifies the six prospects that made the biggest jumps in 2022.

Both the Rangers and the Angels will be interviewing managers this offseason, likely some of the same candidates.

Josh Smith’s seventh inning homer last night may have been his second in big leagues, but it felt like his first.