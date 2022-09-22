65-84 - Seager sends Rangers to series victory over Angels

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Anaheim Angels scored three runs.

Imagine it’s September 22, 2023, the final day of summer, and the Rangers trail 3-0 early in a critical contest for their postseason hopes.

After rallying throughout the game to tie things into the late innings, Corey Seager steps up and delivers a two-run, eventual game-winning home run with Marcus Semien representing the winning run.

The Rangers got a glimpse of what that could be like today, this year’s first official Fall day, as Seager’s swat secured a series victory over the hated Angels.

It’ll be fun when these things mean something again.

Player of the Game: Seager added to his record for most home runs (32) by a left-handed hitting SS, a shot that won the game for Texas.

Up Next: The Rangers welcome the AL Central leading Guardians to Arlington to continue this homestand with RHP Jon Gray set to make the start for Texas against RHP Cody Morris for Cleveland.

First pitch in Friday night’s series opener from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.