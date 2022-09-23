Rangers Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Rangers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward about six weeks ago. Longtime coach Tony Beasley was named as the Rangers’ interim manager.

The Rangers have been rumored to be interested in a number of veteran managers who will be available this offseason, but have not ruled out the possibility of Tony Beasley returning to manage the club in 2023.

Our Rangers Reacts question today is...should Tony Beasley be back in 2023 as the manager of the Texas Rangers?