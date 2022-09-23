Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers played early yesterday and took the rubber match vs. the Angels, the first time they’ve won a series in a month.

Kennnedi Landry writes about the Rangers’ high-dollar middle infield leading the way in yesterday’s win.

Brad Townsend takes note of some career-highs for Martin Perez.

Elsewhere, the RoughRiders clinched a spot in the Texas League championship yesterday via the arm of Cody Bradford and the bat of Aaron Zavala.

And MLB Pipeline lists each team’s top prospect bound for the AFL.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a series against Cleveland tonight, with Jon Gray taking the hill vs. the Central-leading Guardians. First pitch 7:05.

Happy Friday.