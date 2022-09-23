Minor league update for 9/22/22

Frisco won Game Two of their series against the San Antonio Missions by a score of 5-2, earning a sweep and advancing on to the Texas League Championship Series.

Cody Bradford started and went 6 shutout innings, striking out nine, giving up two hits and issuing no walks. Owen White made his return to action after spending the past two months on the injured list, throwing a shutout inning. Avery Weems threw 1.1 IP, allowing a two run home run. Nick Starr got the final two outs of the game.

Aaron Zavala was two for three with a homer and a pair of walks. Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits and a pair of walks.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn threw strikes for Round Rock but still had issues, giving up seven runs in five innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing a pair of home runs. Daniel Robert allowed three runs in 0.2 IP. Kyle Cody had a scoreless inning.

Blaine Crim had a hit.

Former Ranger Kyle Bird pitched an inning for Tacoma against Round Rock. He spent 2021 in Japan, and I didn’t realize he was pitching in the States again.

Round Rock box score