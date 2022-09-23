Texas Rangers lineup for September 23, 2022 against the Cleveland Guardians: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Cody Morris for the Guardians.

The Rangers will look to make this a winning streak tonight, going up against a Cleveland club that has pretty much wrapped up the A.L. Central after sweeping the Chicago White Sox.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

Smith — DH

Plawecki — C

Thompson — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time