Texas Rangers lineup for September 23, 2022 against the Cleveland Guardians: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Cody Morris for the Guardians.
The Rangers will look to make this a winning streak tonight, going up against a Cleveland club that has pretty much wrapped up the A.L. Central after sweeping the Chicago White Sox.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Taveras — CF
Smith — DH
Plawecki — C
Thompson — LF
7:05 p.m. Central start time
