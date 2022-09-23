 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 150 Game Day Thread - Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers

The Kevin Plawecki era begins

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: MAY 02 Red Sox at Rangers Photo by Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers

Friday, September 23, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Cody Morris vs. RHP Jon Gray

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS RANGERS
Steven Kwan - LF Marcus Semien - 2B
Amed Rosario - SS Corey Seager - SS
Jose Ramirez - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Josh Naylor - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Oscar Gonzalez - DH Josh Jung - 3B
Andres Gimenez - 2B Leody Taveras - CF
Will Brennan - RF Josh Smith - DH
Luke Maile - C Kevin Plawecki - C
Myles Straw - CF Bubba Thompson - LF
Cody Morris - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

Go Rangers!

