Game 150 Game Day Thread - Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers

Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers
Friday, September 23, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Cody Morris vs. RHP Jon Gray
Today's Lineups
|GUARDIANS
|RANGERS
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Corey Seager - SS
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Josh Naylor - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Oscar Gonzalez - DH
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Will Brennan - RF
|Josh Smith - DH
|Luke Maile - C
|Kevin Plawecki - C
|Myles Straw - CF
|Bubba Thompson - LF
|Cody Morris - RHP
|Jon Gray - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...