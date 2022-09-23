65-85 - Guardians get the better of Rangers 6-3 in opener

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs.

Tonight’s game played out like you might expect when one team is likely going to win the AL Central and the other is maybe going to win 70 games.

Player of the Game: Congratulations to Josh Jung for picking up his first walk as a big leaguer!

Up Next: Another game between the Rangers and Guardians with RHP Glenn Otto next up for Texas against RHP Cal Quantrill for Cleveland.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:05 pm CDT.