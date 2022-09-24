Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost to the Guardians last night, 6-3.

Kennedi Landry writes that Jon Gray has been pretty solid when he’s actually been out on the hill.

Evan Grant has a story on Josh Jung and whether or not we should be worried by his wonky strikeouts:walks ratio this early into his career.

Grant also has an early update on Adolis Garcia, who left last night’s game in the 9th after being plunked with a 100 mph pitch from Emmanuel Clase.

Levi Weaver writes about the reasoning behind the Rangers’ signing of catcher Kevin Plawecki, who made his debut with Texas last night.

And finally, the Rangers gave away $500,000 yesterday to various local non-profits and aid organizations. GJ, Rangers.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with Cleveland tonight at 6:05 with Glenn Otto taking on Cal Quantrill.

Have a good weekend!