Joe Barlow activated from injured list

Joe Barlow was activated from the injured list, the Texas Rangers announced yesterday. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have placed Brett Martin on the bereavement list.

Barlow has had a rough season, as he has dealt with blister issues for much of the year, resulting in multiple injured list stints. Barlow started the year as the team’s closer, but had a few rocky outings that resulted in the team going to a closer-by-committee for a while. Barlow has put up a 3.06 ERA in 32.1 IP over 32 games, albeit with a 4.28 FIP. Barlow will likely fill a middle relief role the rest of the way, with Jose Leclerc having appeared to have seized the closer role.

Brett Martin’s father-in-law passed away suddenly, and thus he will be out for a period and on the bereavement list. No word yet on when he is expected to return.