Texas Rangers lineup for September 24, 2022 against the Cleveland Guardians: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Cal Quantrill for the Guardians.

Texas lost yesterday, and so they are now going to try to win today. Sam Huff and Jonah Heim are both in the lineup, and Adolis Garcia is getting a day off.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Heim — DH

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

Huff — C

Smith — LF

Thompson — RF

6:05 p.m. Central start time