Dunning to undergo hip surgery

Dane Dunning will have arthroscopic surgery on his hip, per the beat guys on Twitter. This will be season-ending for Dunning, though Levi Weaver says the hope is that he will be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

Dunning has had a pretty middling year, accumulating 1.1 bWAR in 29 starts. He has not taken the step forward that I think it was hoped that he would take in 2022, and with surgery pending, his season is over.

This potentially complicates the situation in regards to the 2023 rotation. Dunning, despite his somewhat disappointing season, still appeared to be the most likely of the internal options to end up claiming a spot in the rotation next year. If Dunning isn’t back to 100% and ready to go come Opening Day, then unless the Rangers add four new starters this offseason (or re-sign Perez and add three new starters), they will be looking at Glenn Otto, Cole Ragans, or another similar internal option being in the rotation to start the season.