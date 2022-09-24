65-86 - The bats falter for Rangers in 4-2 loss to Guardians

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs.

Where we are at with the teams playing in this series:

The magic number for Cleveland to clinch the AL Central dropped to 2 which means they can clinch their division as soon as tomorrow afternoon at The Shed.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are back to a season-worst 21 games below .500.

Player of the Game: Sam Huff hit a home run off of Emmanuel Clase which doesn’t seem easy to do.

Up Next: The Rangers and Guardians complete this series with LHP Cole Ragans set to pitch from Texas against RHP Aaron Civale for Cleveland.

First pitch in the Fan Appreciation Weekend finale from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CDT.