Round Rock starter Kohei Arihara went two innings, allowing a run. Jake Latz allowed a run in 1.2 IP, walking four and striking out two. Chase Lee threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Nick Snyder allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in an inning of work. Demarcus Evans had a scoreless inning.

Davis Wendzel was three for four with a homer and a walk. Ezequiel Duran had a single and a walk. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits.

Round Rock box score