Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers fell to the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 4-2.

Dane Dunning’s season is over, as he is having surgery on a torn labrum in his hip.

Dunning has been battling the hip issue all season. The issue got significantly worse after the first play of the game in his September 9 start against the Blue Jays.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read talks about Tony Beasley and the team’s managerial search.

The DMN notes talk about Glenn Otto, Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, and Martin Perez’s contract extension talks.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.