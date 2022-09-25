Texas Rangers lineup for September 25, 2022

Texas Rangers lineup for September 26, 2022 against the Cleveland Indians: starting pitchers are Cole Ragans for the Rangers and Aaron Civale for the Indians.
The Rangers will try on this Sunday afternoon not to embarrass Tom Grieve with a loss — and thus a sweep — at the hands of the Cleveland Indians. Kole Calhoun is DHing today, which I know excites everyone, while Josh Smith is manning left field.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Heim — C
Jung — 3B
Calhoun — DH
Smith — LF
Taveras — CF
1:35 p.m. Central start time
Loading comments...