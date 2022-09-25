65-87 - Rangers swept by Guardians following grisly 10-4 loss

The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the Cleveland Guardians scored ten runs.

One of the bugaboos of the season for the Rangers has been their sloppy play in Sunday afternoon games, and, after three more miscues today, they’ve committed 24 of their 96 errors on Sundays. That’s exactly one quarter of their officially scored gaffes with those 96 errors representing the fifth most in baseball overall.

After another sleepwalking Sunday, the Rangers at 10-16 in weekend finales with today’s loss completing a sweep for Cleveland and dropping Texas to a season-worst 22 games below .500.

Player of the Game: Man I don’t know. Josh Jung had a couple of hits and scored a run.

Up Next: The Rangers have Monday off before embarking on their final road trip of the 2022 season beginning with a series in Seattle starting on Tuesday night.