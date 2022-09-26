Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that Josh Jung had a couple of hits for the Texas Rangers while the Cleveland Guardians were sweeping and clinching.

Evan Grant writes that a likely 90-loss season shows that the Rangers are not yet anywhere close to the sum of their parts.

An excerpt from Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter tackles how Marcus Semien improved in the field.

Grant has notes on Tom Grieve getting honored by the city of Arlington and when we can expect Kumar Rocker to debut.

The Frisco RoughRiders are a win away from the Texas League title after taking Game 1 of the championship series 11-3.

And, Frisco’s Thomas Saggese was on the Rangers Today podcast to talk about his season and the run at the Double-A championship.

Have a nice day!