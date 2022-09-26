Minor league update for 9/25/22

Frisco won Game One of their Texas League Championship Series against the Wichita Wind Surge by a score of 11-3, and is now one win away from the league title.

Mason Englert started for Frisco and gave up one run, on a solo home run, striking out three and walking three in 5.1 IP.

Scott Kapers accounted for five runs with a solo hom run and a grand slam. Jonthan Ornelas had four hits and a stolen base. Justin Foscue had a pair of hits. Thomas Saggese had a walk and a double. Evan Carter had four walks and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala had a pair of walks and a stolen base. Luisangel Acuna had a walk.

Frisco box score

Zak Kent started for Round Rock and struggled, allowing four runs in four innings on four hits, including a home run, and five walks, striking out three. Fernery Ozuna struck out three in two scoreless innings. Kyle Cody had a scoreless inning. A.J. Alexy allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out two and walking two.

Ezequiel Duran homered and singled. Davis Wendzel had a single and three walks.

Round Rock box score