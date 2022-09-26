Tinoco to open for Miller on Tuesday

The Rangers have announced that Jesus Tinoco will be the opener in Tuesday’s start against the Seattle Mariners. Tyson Miller will be brought back up tomorrow to be what is being described as the “bulk innings” guy.

Dane Dunning undergoing hip surgery means that there is now another hole in the rotation, and this is how the team is going to fill the spot. Dunning apparently had successful hip surgery today, so that’s good at least.

This has been a disappointing season for a number of reasons, but the fact that, with a week left in the season, we have Tyson Miller being called up to fill a hole in the rotation, after Kohei Arihara and Dallas Keuchel were used in similar roles not long ago, highlights what a letdown the progress from the starting pitching prospects the team viewed as near-major-league-ready to start the season has been in 2022.