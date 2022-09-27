Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Texas Rangers have work to do to clean up their act defensively after another poor showing on Sunday.

Among many items, the Levi Weaver Weaver Wire covers Josh Jung’s first MLB walk and Tom Grieve’s well-earned retirement.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers can play spoiler in Seattle this week but to do so they will need to, well, avoid playing like the Rangers.

Will Leitch writes that Marcus Semien is a 2023 bounce back candidate for the Rangers but I’d argue that Semien already did his bouncing back.

Grant notes that Dane Dunning had his expected hip surgery and the Rangers will cover for him with Tyson Miller and Jesus Tinoco.

And, Clayton Kershaw is leaning toward pitching in 2023 which sets up another winter of Clayton Kershaw speculation in Arlington.

Have a nice day!