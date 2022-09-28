66-87 - Rangers take Jungian approach to 5-0 victory over Mariners

Josh Jung plated five runs while the Seattle Mariners scored zero runs.

The Texas Rangers were up for playing spoiler tonight as they try to make the Seattle work for their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. A tandem of Jesus Tinoco and Tyson Miller did most of the early heavy lifting on the mound before the bullpen finished things off with 3 1⁄ 3 shutout innings.

Meanwhile, Josh Jung was terrorizing the Mariners at the plate with three hits, two dingers, and five runs driven in. The backbreaker came in the top of the 8th when Jung launched a three-run dong to turn a tense 2-0 game into a comfortable 5-0 win.

Player of the Game: May Josh Jung be to the Mariners what Kyle Seager was to the Rangers.

Up Next: The Rangers and Mariners will be back at it tomorrow night with LHP Martin Perez next up to make the start for Texas against RHP George Kirby for Seattle.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 8:40 pm CDT.