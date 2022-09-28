Minor league update for 9/27/22

The Frisco Roughriders are the 2022 Texas League champions. Down 3-2 with two outs in the ninth, with two strikes, Thomas Saggese had an RBI single to tie up the game. The Roughriders played four runs in the tenth inning, and ended up winning by a score of 7-5.

Jack Leiter started but had a bad outing to finish out his 2022 season, walking four in 1.2 IP, allowing two hits and two runs. Owen White, conversely, struck out all six batters he faced — he has a legitimate claim to being the best pitching prospect in the system. Ricky Vanasco allowed a run in two innings of work, striking out two and walking two.

Evan Carter and Jonthan Ornelas were each three for five. Justin Foscue had a hit.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn had a vexing finish to his 2022 season, as he allowed four runs in four innings of work, striking out seven and walking five. Nick Snyder, Daniel Robert and Chase Lee each threw a scoreless inning.

Ezequiel Duran had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim had a hit.

Round Rock box score