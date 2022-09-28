Rangers recall Miller, put Dunning, Martin on i.l.

As had been previously indicated, the Texas Rangers placed pitcher Dane Dunning on the injured list and recalled pitcher Tyson Miller from AAA Round Rock prior to Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Miller was the “bulk innings” guy behind opener Jesus Tinoco in the team’s bullpen game. In addition, the team announced that Brett Miller had been transferred from the bereavement list to the 15 day injured list due to shoulder soreness.

I guess Miller will stay up for the remaining eight days of the Rangers 2022 season, which includes a doubleheader on October 4 against the Yankees. Miller can give the Rangers some innings, and it isn’t like there’s better options kicking down the door.

As for Martin, the shoulder issue isn’t serious, and it is being described as more of a “maintenance” issue. He ends the season with a 4.14 ERA, a 3.82 xERA and a 3.64 FIP for the season in 55 games, the third most (currently) among Rangers pitcher, and 50 innings.

Martin now has four full seasons in the majors, and has been what I describe as an acceptable major league reliever. He’s not a dominant reliever, but he’s a useful guy to have in the bullpen.

It is possible this is the end of Martin’s time with the Rangers — the team has Taylor Hearn and Brock Burke around as well as lefty relief options, has expressed an interest in bringing Matt Moore back, and also has John King, who profiles similarly to Martin. All that could lead to Martin being moved by the Rangers at some point in the offseason.