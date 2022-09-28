Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Josh Jung was the offense last night, driving in all five runs and going 3 for 4 with two homers.

Jung says that he’s made some adjustments, specifically not chasing low breaking pitches and waiting for pitches in a “lane.”

Jung also took a page from Crash Davis’ book of baseball cliches, saying that while he might have accounted for all the Ranger offense last night it was his teammates that put him in that position.

The RoughRiders won their first Texas League title in 18 years in a come-from-behind win over Wichita to take the best of three series in two wins.

Corey Seager is day-to-day after being hit in the elbow in the eighth inning last night, and Dane Dunning is done for the season after having hip surgery on Monday.

Evan Grant has a list of ten losses that defined the Rangers’ 2022 season.