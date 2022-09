Texas Rangers lineup for September 8, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and George Kirby for the Mariners.

The Rangers look to make it two in a row against the M’s, and Josh Jung is hitting cleanup. Corey Seager is getting the day off after being dinged by a pitch yesterday.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Calhoun — DH

Taveras — CF

Smith — SS

Thompson — LF

8:40 p.m. Central start time