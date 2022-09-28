66-88 - Rangers silenced by Seattle via 3-1 loss

The Texas Rangers scored once but the Seattle Mariners scored thrice.

Josh Jung has produced six runs in this series, including the only run this evening, and the rest of the lineup has been nestled firmly on a goose egg so far. The Jung Show was good enough last night, but tonight, he needed some assistance that never came.

And so, a real resigned loss puts the Rangers back to 22 games below .500.

Player of the Game: Not much to pick from so we’ll highlight Martin Perez again. It wasn’t ‘Teen’s best outing of the season as evident by his three free passes to just three Ks but the team’s best pitcher did work through seven innings while allowing just three runs.

On a better night from the lineup, you’d expect that start to be good enough for a win.

Up Next: The Rangers close out this series with their final matchup of the year against the Mariners. RHP Jon Gray will pitch for Texas against LHP Marco Gonzales for Seattle.

First pitch in the Thursday night series finale from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 8:40 pm CDT.