The Round Rock Express lost 10-1 in their season finale.

Yerry Rodriguez threw two shutout innings. Spencer Howard faced six batters, struck out two of them, walked three of them, and gave up a grand slam to the other one. A.J. Alexy allowed a run in two innings on a solo home run. Kyle Cody threw two shutout innings.

The Express garnered one hit and two walks. It was a very forgettable game.

Round Rock box score