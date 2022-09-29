2022 Round Rock Express final regular season hitting stats

The regular season for the AAA Pacific Coast League finished yesterday, and as the Round Rock Express did not make the playoffs, their season is over.

Here are the final stats for the Round Rock Express hitters:

Bubba Thompson was named the Express MVP, and he had a nice year, getting on base at a decent clip, hitting for some power, and having unreal success on the basepaths (49 for 52 on stolen base attempts). I tend to see him as a bench guy in the majors, most likely, but he made strides this year.

Ezequiel Duran didn’t rake quite as much as he did in AA, but he did hit, and will likely continue to hit.

Sam Huff — the power is real. So are the contact issues.

Wow...Sherten Apostel. I had forgotten all about him. Like, I can’t remember the last time I even thought about him. He was DFA’d in the spring after a bad 2021 season, played 17 games for Round Rock, went on the injured list in mid-May, and basically fell off the radar. He’s a free agent this offseason.

Oh, yeah, Matt Carpenter.