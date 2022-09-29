Texas Rangers lineup for September 29, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Marco Gonzales for the M’s.

The Rangers are trying to win the series finale in Seattle tonight before heading off to Anaheim. We have both Sam Huff and Kevin Plawecki in the lineup, as well as Mark Mathias. Tony Beasley goes wild.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Mathias — LF

Thompson — CF

Huff — DH

Plawecki — C

Smith — SS

8:40 p.m. Central start time