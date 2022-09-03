Minor league update for 9/2/22

For Down East, Gavin Collyer started and had a very nice outing, allowing one run on one hit and one walk, striking out five in six innings. Feliciano Serrano struck out four in three shutout innings.

Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Marcus Smith had a pair of hits and three stolen bases. Miguel Villarroel had a pair of walks and a pair of stolen bases. Yeison Morrobel had a single, a double and a walk. Danyer Cueva had a hit.

Ricky Vanasco threw five innings for Hickory, allowing a pair of runs, striking out nine and walking two. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits. Chris Seise had a hit.

Mason Englert made his AA debut and excelled, allowing one run in five innings of work, striking out seven and not walking anyone.

Justin Foscue was three for six with two home runs. Aaron Zavala was three for four with two walks, two doubles and a homer. Blaine Crim was five for six with a pair of doubles and a homer. Jonathan Ornelas singled and homered. Trevor Hauver was one for three with a pair of walks and a homer.

Zak Kent had a strong AAA debut, going 5.2 IP, allowing one run on two hits and a walk, striking out three. Daniel Robert threw a scoreless inning. Nick Snyder allowed a solo home run in an inning of work. Davis Wendzel homered.

