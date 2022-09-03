Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were smoked by the Red Sox last night to the tune of ‘Charlie Culberson pitched.’

MLB dot com’s game story notes that Dallas Keuchel was a lot better the second time around, at least.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers have full faith in both Jonah Heim and Sam Huff becoming frontline catchers.

Elsewhere, the sexual assault trial for former Rangers pitcher John Wetteland has ended in a mistrial. Not much else to say on that one.

Team USA baseball is adding a little FACE to its coaching staff for the World Baseball Classic.

And The ‘Scue knocked a couple of homers last night.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Red Sox play again at three o clock, with ol’ Tee Bee Dee on the mound for Texas.

Have a nice weekend!