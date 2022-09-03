Game 132 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox
Saturday, September 03, 2022, 3:10 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Fenway Park
RHP Dennis Santana vs. RHP Brayan Bello
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|RED SOX
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Tommy Pham - LF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Mark Mathias - DH
|J.D. Martinez - DH
|Kole Calhoun - LF
|Trevor Story - 2B
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Christian Arroyo - 1B
|Meibrys Viloria - C
|Reese McGuire - C
|Bubba Thompson - CF
|Enrique Hernandez - CF
|Taylor Hearn - LHP
|Brayan Bello - RHP
Go Rangers!
