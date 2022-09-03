 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 132 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Bullpen game in Beantown

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Saturday, September 03, 2022, 3:10 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Fenway Park

RHP Dennis Santana vs. RHP Brayan Bello

Today's Lineups

RANGERS RED SOX
Marcus Semien - 2B Tommy Pham - LF
Corey Seager - SS Alex Verdugo - RF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Xander Bogaerts - SS
Adolis Garcia - RF Rafael Devers - 3B
Mark Mathias - DH J.D. Martinez - DH
Kole Calhoun - LF Trevor Story - 2B
Ezequiel Duran - 3B Christian Arroyo - 1B
Meibrys Viloria - C Reese McGuire - C
Bubba Thompson - CF Enrique Hernandez - CF
Taylor Hearn - LHP Brayan Bello - RHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...