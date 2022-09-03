A Cole Ragans update

We have a Cole Ragans injury update for you, as the Texas Rangers pitcher threw what Evan Grant describes as “batting practice/simulated game” action, with Ragans stopping and then going back out again “to simulate more than one inning.”

That’s good news, I think. Ragans was placed on the 15 day injured list, retroactive to August 23, with what was described as calf strain, though Ragans indicated at the time it was “precautionary,” and it would seem likely that the move was, as much as anything, a way to get Ragans a break and keep him from hitting his innings limit this year too soon.

Ragans is eligible to return on September 7, if my math is right. That would be Dallas Keuchel’s spot in the rotation, and Keuchel hasn’t been good, but then, the Rangers are also doing a bullpen game today, which is less than ideal. Theoretically, Ragans could be activated on the 7th, with Keuchel’s start moved back to the 9th (since there is an off day on September 8), or they could have Keuchel start on the 7th and activate Ragans either the 9th or later that weekend.

Ragans has a 4.42 ERA in 18.1 IP over four starts since being promoted to the majors from AAA. Ragans started the year with AA Frisco, and has a 3.04 ERA in 18 starts covering 94.2 IP between AA and AAA this year.