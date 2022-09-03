58-74 - Bullpen day a bust as Rangers lose 5-3 in Boston

The Texas Rangers scored three while the Boston Red Sox scored five runs.

Probably aren’t gonna win many games where you don’t have a starting pitcher and commit three errors but the Rangers gave it the ol’ college try.

Player of the Game: Props to Taylor Hearn for tossing two shutout innings with four Ks as the continues to earn a place as a reliever.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to avoid the mop as they finish this series against the Red Sox. RHP Dane Dunning make the start for Texas against RHP Kutter Crawford for Boston.

Sunday afternoon’s first pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 12:35 pm CDT.