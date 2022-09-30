66-89 - Rangers drop wild dinger-filled finale 10-9 to Mariners

The Texas Rangers scored nine runs but the Seattle Mariners scored ten runs in 11 innings.

Throughout the history of T-Mobile Park (nee Safeco Field), hitting home runs has often been quite a chore. That’s especially true in night games and even more so when the evenings are beginning to get a little crisper as autumn approaches.

Therefore, it’s mildly baffling to note that the Rangers and Mariners combined to score 19 runs tonight and the first 13 of those runs came via the nine home runs that the two teams combined to wallop.

Texas swatted five dingers — a season high — while Seattle hit four of their own. Perhaps ironically, the winning run, came on an infield single in the 11th.

So, despite hitting five home runs, and despite outscoring the Mariners 15 to 13 in this series, the Rangers handed one final one-run loss to Seattle to finish the year 5-14 against the M’s while dropping the series and falling to a season-worst 23 games below .500.

Player of the Game: Two of the five dongs from Texas came off the bat of Marcus Semien as he, Nathaniel Lowe, and Adolis Garcia each hit their 26th home run on the year. Semien also finished with a team-high four runs batted in, including the sac fly that momentarily gave the Rangers an extra innings lead.

Up Next: The Rangers travel down to Disney for their final road series of the season against the Angels. RHP Glenn Otto will make the start for Texas in Friday’s opener opposite LHP Reid Detmers for Anaheim.

First pitch from The Big A is scheduled for 8:38 pm CDT.