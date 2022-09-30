Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost a wild one to the Mariners last night, 10-9 in a game that featured nine home runs (five by the Rangers.)

Evan Grant writes that the Mariners’ model for successful pitching development could be one the Rangers follow.

Tim Cowlishaw writes about the impending 90-loss season for the Rangers and notes that it didn’t get much better post-firings.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal lists the Rangers (obviously) as one of eight MLB teams with some managerial decisions to make this offseason.

And MLB Pipeline’s Jesse Sanchez lists the Top 50 international prospects for 2023.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers start up their final AL West matchup of the season tonight at 8:30 vs. the Angels with Glenn Otto on the mound for Texas.

Happy Friday.