Texas Rangers lineup for September 30, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Reid Detmers for the Angels.

The Rangers continue to play baseball, for some reason.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Mathias — LF

Huff — C

Taveras — CF

Thompson — RF

8:38 p.m. Central start time