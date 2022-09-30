66-90 - Rangers snuffed out in real snoozer from Anaheim 4-1

The Texas Rangers scored once but the Anaheim Angels scored four times.

The Rangers have played 156 games and have now lost 90 of them.

Player of the Game: Good on Glenn Otto for tossing a quality start where he struck out seven and walked only one batter in his six innings of work.

Up Next: The Rangers and Angels are back at it tomorrow evening with LHP Cole Ragans set to make the start for Texas opposite LHP Jose Suarez for Anaheim.

Saturday’s first pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 8:07 pm CDT.