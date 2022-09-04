Minor league update for 9/3/22

Josh Gessner started for the Wood Ducks, going four innings, allowing four runs, striking out four and walking three. Adrian Rodriguez struck out five in two shutout innings. Dylan MacLean allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work.

Yeison Morrobel had a pair of hits. Gleider Figuereo had a hit. Ian Moller and Marcus Smith each ahd a pair of walks.

Down East box score

Ryan Garcia was dominant for the Crawdads, striking out nine in five shutout innings while allowing two hits and a walk. Michael Brewer had a scoreless inning of work.

Daniel Mateo was two for five with a triple. Cody Freeman had a hit. Angel Aponte doubled.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Avery Weems went 4.2 IP, striking out four and walking two while allowing a pair of runs.

Blaine Crim was two for five with a homer. Luisangel Acuna had a hit. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a pair of walks.

Frisco box score

Kolby Allard started for Round Rock, striking out nine in six innings and allowing a pair of runs. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out three.

Sam Huff was three for six with a homer. Josh Jung was one for six. Josh Smith and Davis Wendzel each had a hit and two walks.

Round Rock box score