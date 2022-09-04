Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Rangers lost to the Red Sox yesterday by a score of 5-3.

Evan Grant’s game story looks at the latest loss in a recent tailspin that has put the Rangers a season-worst 16 games under .500.

Evan looks at the last two decades of managerial hires for the Rangers, and what the Rangers have learned from them, in regards to the upcoming managerial search.

David Laurila has his latest Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.

And Jeff Wilson has his Sunday read up at Rangers Today.