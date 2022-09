Texas Rangers lineup for September 4, 2022 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Josh Winckowski for the BoSox.

The Rangers will try to win a game today. That would be a novel change of pace.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — DH

Duran — 3B

Thompson — LF

12:35 p.m. Central start time