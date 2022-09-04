58-75 - Rangers mopped up in Boston with 5-2 finale loss

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Boston Red Sox scored five runs.

Dane Dunning on the road as the only thing stopping the Rangers from getting swept during a miserable weekend at Fenway? This one was doomed from the start.

Ironically, the Rangers actually led 2-0 after the top of the 1st but there’s no early lead big enough for away Dunning and by the time the 2nd inning had concluded, we already had the game’s 5-2 final score.

That’s eight consecutive losses for the Rangers. The only longer losing skid in the last ten years for Texas was 12 in a row last season. Somehow the Rangers still have only the 11th worst record in baseball.

Player of the Game: John King saved the bullpen from a bunch of innings by tossing three scoreless frames to at least give the team a chance at a comeback. It wasn’t meant to be, however, and the Rangers are 17 games below .500.

Up Next: No rest for the Rangers as they head back to Texas but land in Houston where they will take on the Astros for the final time in 2022. LHP Martin Perez is next up to pitch for Texas against RHP Hunter Brown for Houston.

Monday night’s first pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 6:10 pm CDT.