Minor league update for 9/4/22

Aidan Curry had a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat outing for the Wood Ducks. Curry threw 3.1 shutout innings, striking out six and walking five, while allowing just one hit. Nick Lockhart threw 2.2 scoreless innings. Damian Mandoza threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa gave up a run in 1.1 IP.

Maximo Acosta and Miguel Villarroel had a hit apiece.

Down East box score

Dane Acker started for Hickory, allowing three runs in 3.2 IP. Acker struck out five, walked three and gave up a home run. Thomas Saggese had a single and a double. Cody Freeman had a hit.

Hickory box score

Antoine Kelly had a less than ideal outing for Frisco. Kelly allowed six runs in an inning of work, walking four and hitting a batter, striking out two.

Aaron Zavala had a hit and a pair of walks. Blaine Crim had a grand slam and a walk. Justin Foscue had a single, a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits. Luisangel Acuna had a hit.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn allowed five runs in five innings of work, striking out six and walking three. Kyle Cody struck out three in two shutout innings. Chase Lee struck out the side in an inning of work.

Josh Jung was 0 for 4 with a pair of Ks. Josh Smith had a hit.

Round Rock box score