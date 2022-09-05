Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that, for the 50th consecutive year for the Texas Rangers, it’s the starting pitching, stupid.

Ironically, Dallas Keuchel was so bad that a team that basically turns to a full bullpen day every few days already had enough of him.

Molly Burkhardt writes that following getting swept in Boston, we’ve reached the “it’s about personal growth” portion of the season.

Mike Piellucci of D Magazine spoke with Jared Sandler about the expectations for the Rangers in September.

Kennedi Landry received answers to questions from Ross Fenstermaker on the positive developments on the farm this season.

Jeff Wilson ponders if Aaron Zavala has played his way into being the team’s minor league player of the year.

And, Tony Beasley made a radio appearance where he was asked about the three things you’d expect him to be asked about. Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Jung, and Bill Belichick.

Have a nice day!